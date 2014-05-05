Cool, Mix of Sun & Clouds Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today started off chilly for October, but we warmed up nicely into the upper 60s/low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.Tomorrow won't be as bright as today though. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds, especially for areas in the Coastal Plain. There may be a spotty showers along and east of I-95 tomorrow morning but most areas will be dry throughout the day.A long stretch of crisp, classic fall conditions under a mostly sunny sky begins Monday. We'll continue to see chilly morning lows in the upper 40s/low 50s. Highs will generally be average or slightly below average most of the week. Enjoy the beautiful weather. It's 2020, but this is a reason to smile.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson