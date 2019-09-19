Feeling Like Fall!

A fairly consistent weather pattern is in store for the region over the upcoming week as high pressure continues to linger over the East Coast.Clear skies and low humidity will be the norm. Even with the sunshine today, temps will still be 5-8 below average today, topping out in the 70s.With clear skies and light winds, patchy fog is possible tonight. Any fog which develops should burn off quickly when the sun rises tomorrow.As the week progresses and the high pressure shifts slightly eastward, southerly winds will begin to build into the region. This will bring back warmer air from the south. Temperatures rise on a near daily basis through early next week. Highs across the area could reach into the upper 80s to low 90s by midweek -- roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.Despite increasing temperatures and southerly winds, humidity across the entire atmosphere looks to remain fairly low. With such a dry atmosphere, conditions stay fairly stable bringing minimal cloud cover and prevent any showers or thunderstorms from developing across the region.This pattern of increasing heat and clear skies will begin to change around midweek of next week as an upper-level trough slides into the eastern third of the United States.Clouds will increase through this time. Additionally, an upper-level disturbance could sweep into the area on Wednesday or Thursday, potentially bringing with it showers and thunderstorms to the region. Long-range models don't perfectly agree regarding the timing or location of this disturbance and, as a result, showers could be more prevalent to the north and more in Virginia.Have a great Friday Eve (Thursday)!Bigweather