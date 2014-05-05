Cool Mornings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Quiet weather is in place across the Triangle and will linger today as an upper-level low moving across the Northeast keeps the flow across our area out of the northwest. It will combine with a surface high over Kentucky to keep dry air and sunshine in place, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will shift more into the northeast tonight as the high slides eastward and weakens. We will start to see scattered high clouds moving into the area this afternoon from the west, and they will continue tonight as a weak disturbance moves by to the south of us; however, no rainfall is expected.For the weekend, yet more upper-level energy will move out of the central Plains and slowly work its way eastward. The latest model runs are backing off on the idea that any lighter rainfall will stretch northward out of the main zone of rainfall along the Gulf Coast tomorrow into tomorrow night. Now they appear more like they did early in the week with a bit of subtle upper-level ridging over us. That said, the NAM in particular still keeps some steadier rain not too far to our south by later tomorrow night, and the GFS and European show showers trying to make it out of the mountains during the midday tomorrow before they fall apart. We decided to keep precipitation in, but played it down to just a stray shower or two instead of calling for more.The low that pushes eastward along the Gulf coast will move out to sea early Sunday, leaving behind a weak east to northeast flow across the Carolinas. This will likely keep a lot of clouds around through the day, with temperatures staying in the upper 60s.A disturbance aloft will move through the Tennessee Valley Sunday night then pass over us Monday morning. This will keep clouds in place, and the models are showing more in the way of shower activity with that feature now than they did previously. We will cover for a possible shower to start Monday as a result. Some sunshine should return behind it in the afternoon, perhaps enough to allow temperatures to get back above 70.Another disturbance will come toward us for Tuesday but looks to have little moisture. We will keep the forecast dry for now, but the European is trying to show some showers with that to our east, mainly along the coast. That will be something to watch going forward. With a west to southwest flow developing aloft, temperatures should moderate, and can they reach the mid-70s if we have enough sunshine.A front looks to come through the area Wednesday, but without much moisture and perhaps with limited upper-level support. We have a minimal shower or thunderstorm chance for now. High pressure will try to build in behind that for Thursday with more sunshine.Have a great weekend!Big Weather