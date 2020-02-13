AM Showers, Temps 15-20° Below Average

An upper-level disturbance moving into eastern Kentucky and Virginia will produce some rain and drizzle in central and eastern North Carolina later tonight into tomorrow morning. The rest of tomorrow will offer lingering clouds and very chilly air for mid-April. Temperatures are expected to be 15-20 degrees below the seasonal averages.Temperatures begin to rebound for Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves over the mid-Atlantic. Dry, stable air will lead to lots of sunshine.The next opportunity for some rain will come with another cold front Friday night or Saturday. The most recent forecast information leans toward Saturday. Depending on when the front moves into the region, there may be a strong or severe thunderstorm associated with Saturday's front.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson