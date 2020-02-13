Cool Saturday with spring-like temperatures this week

It will still be dry but chilly today as we remain on the east side of a surface high pressure system building into the region from the north and west.The big storm system that intensified well offshore on Friday night will continue to move further offshore today, but the gradient between that system and the high will keep brisk conditions in place today.Northerly winds of 10-20 mph will accompany high temperatures generally in the low to middle 50s in the Triangle, so it will feel quite chilly outdoors today.The surface high pressure system will move over us on Sunday and offshore of the Outer Banks later Sunday afternoon and evening.This will lead to dry and very stable weather for Sunday, and a southwesterly flow will boost temperatures back into the lower 60s by Sunday. Abundant sunshine will make the air feel quite a bit warmer than what it will feel like today.As high pressure moves even further offshore Sunday night, a return flow of warm, moist air will lead to increasing cloudiness early next week. A weak storm system moving into the western United States this weekend will move east around the northern periphery of a large, upper-level ridge centered over southern Texas. This storm system will bring the next chance for rain across Central North Carolina by Tuesday of next week. The frontal boundary associated with the storm may then stall across the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday, so showers may continue to impact parts of the Triangle through at least the middle of the week.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart