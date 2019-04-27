Beautiful Weekend!

High pressure building across the Gulf coast today will provide a dry and mild west-to-southwest flow along with some sunshine. Low pressure will track across the Ohio Valley tonight and along the Mason-Dixon Line on Sunday, and its associated cool front will cross the Triangle Sunday afternoon. The air mass in place will be quite dry so only expecting times of clouds and sun on Sunday and it will be warmer.The front will sink south Sunday night and high pressure passing by to the north will nose southward into the region on Monday with some cooling and partly sunny skies. High pressure will shift southward off of the mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, while at the same time an upper-level ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast. This will promote warm and dry conditions for the Triangle with some sun each day and we bumped the high into the mid-80s on Wednesday.The upper-level ridge of high pressure will move off the Southeast coast later next week and a weak cool front will approach the area Thursday and Friday with some clouds and perhaps a chance of a shower each day. We are mentioning a shower on Friday as well. Otherwise, warm conditions will continue both days.Have a great weekend!Chris