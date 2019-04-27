Weather

Beautiful Weekend!

EMBED <>More Videos

High pressure building across the Gulf coast today will provide a dry and mild west-to-southwest flow along with some sunshine. Low pressure will track across the Ohio Valley tonight and along the Mason-Dixon Line on Sunday, and its associated cool front will cross the Triangle Sunday afternoon. The air mass in place will be quite dry so only expecting times of clouds and sun on Sunday and it will be warmer.

The front will sink south Sunday night and high pressure passing by to the north will nose southward into the region on Monday with some cooling and partly sunny skies. High pressure will shift southward off of the mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, while at the same time an upper-level ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast. This will promote warm and dry conditions for the Triangle with some sun each day and we bumped the high into the mid-80s on Wednesday.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure will move off the Southeast coast later next week and a weak cool front will approach the area Thursday and Friday with some clouds and perhaps a chance of a shower each day. We are mentioning a shower on Friday as well. Otherwise, warm conditions will continue both days.

Have a great weekend!
Chris




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Date of late Wake Forest High student barred from attending school prom
Raleigh police makes arrest in May 2018 homicide
Parents of Paige Merical hold flag-raising ceremony to honor life
Staal lifts Hurricanes past Islanders 1-0 in OT in Game 1
Movie lovers in the Triangle excited for 'Avengers: End Game'
I-Team: Some hurricane victims might wait years for relief money
Who is Hamilton the Pig? He's brought the Canes a lot of luck
Show More
Kids II recalls all rocking sleepers due to infant deaths, CPSC says
Severe thunderstorm watch for areas northeast of the Triangle
Ohio woman with distinctive tattoos arrested for 3rd time in 6 months
Officer Ainsworth released from hospital over 3 months after shooting
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex
More TOP STORIES News