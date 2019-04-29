June Temps Arrive

A beautiful stretch of weather continues across much of the Triangle through most of the workweek.Ridging heights aloft will promote an area of surface high pressure over the eastern United States, This leads to a stretch of dry and settled weather. The center of high pressure will sit off the New Jersey coast today, leading to easterly flow across the region. Temperatures will comfortably sit in the lower to middle 70s under partly sunny skies today.As high pressure slowly expands southward over the Atlantic, our winds locally will shift southwesterly tomorrow. This will help bring high temperatures back up into the mid-80s tomorrow through Thursday. These high temperatures are more representative for the middle of June as opposed to the end of April.During this stretch of borderline hot weather, a general blend of clouds and sunshine is expected.An upper-level feature that will track across the country this week will bring an end to our extended stretch of pleasant weather across the Triangle. Unfortunately, this could be the fifth Friday in a row with wet weather. The chances of rain will also knock our high temperatures out of the 80s and back into the 70s over the weekend.Have a great week!Bigweather