Rain Returns Tomorrow

After several wet days, we had a much appreciated break in the rain today. Drier air filtered in from the north and skies cleared through the day. Humidity levels dropped through the day, making for a very pleasant afternoon!Enjoy the evening hours, as fair skies will be the rule along with pleasant temperatures in the 70s.Wednesday will start out dry, and we could even see a few rays of sunshine. But skies will turn overcast through the morning, and rain will begin to spread back in from south to north. Rain should begin the Sandhills by early afternoon, but may not arrive in the Triangle until late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be cool tomorrow with highs in the low and mid 70s, with the coolest temperatures to the south where the rain will begin sooner.Rain will continue through much of tomorrow evening, then taper off late tomorrow night and Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to three quarters of an inch will be likely. Flooding should not be a big issue tomorrow.After the rain moves out, we're in for some delightful weather for Thursday and into the weekend as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will remain below normal through Saturday, a nice treat for June!Have a great evening!Chris