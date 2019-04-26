Beautiful Weekend!

Showers and storms rolled across the region today as a cold front approached. It's a fast moving system, and skies will clear later this evening. By morning, lows will drop into the mid and upper 40s.The weather looks fantastic for whatever you have planned this weekend as high pressure builds in. Highs tomorrow will be perfect--low and mid 70s with low humidity.A weak upper-level disturbance will cause clouds to increase Saturday night, but conditions are likely to remain dry. This feature will depart on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s or low 80s ahead of an approaching cold front.Dry weather is expected to continue since the front won't have significant moisture, but Monday will have temperatures several degrees lower. Temperatures will rebound Tuesday as the flow shifts back to the southwest. Above-average temperatures are expected next week with generally dry conditions.Have a great weekend!Chris