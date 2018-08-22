WEATHER

We continue to eagerly await the arrival of a cold front still back to our west this morning.

Before this front moves through, it will remain humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the eastern counties of our area.


Once this front moves through it will turn much more comfortable with drier air filtering in across the region tonight.

Dew points will drop into the 50s by Thursday afternoon, helping it to feel much more refreshing across the area.

Friday will be another low humidity day.

Warmer weather will return over the weekend and dew points will start to creep back up. Both days of the weekend will be rain-free, and we will not feel the humidity return until Sunday.

Building high pressure aloft in the atmosphere will result in very warm and humid conditions early next week with a fair amount of sunshine.

While rain chances are not zero, only a very isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is expected Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great hump day!

