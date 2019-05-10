Wet this Weekend

The @NWSSPC has a Slight Risk (Cat2) for Mother's Day. The biggest threats ATM are damaging wind and/or hail. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/NmoOc4uvVX — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 10, 2019

Today will feature a partly sunny sky, along with typical temperatures, thanks to some southerly winds across the Triangle. By tonight we will start to see conditions turn sour across the Carolinas.By tomorrow, we will see a cold front slowly track eastward across the area, becoming nearly stationary. Some showers and thunderstorms will impact western parts of the area through the morning as they slowly move eastward. These will gradually spread across the entire area by Saturday night with spotty showers and thunderstorms expected across the region.An enhanced region of precipitation will push through the area Sunday. This will bring heavier showers and thunderstorms across the entire area with locally heavier downpours expected. While there may be a brief period of dry weather on Sunday around midday, more enhanced precipitation will swing through Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. This will be due to a secondary cold front pushing through associated with this secondary low that pushes through from the southern Plains. These storms could turn severe.They will also bring heavy rainfall. This could produce some ponding of water in poor drainage areas, especially in areas where thunderstorms train over the same region.Finally by the beginning of the workweek on Monday, rainy weather will finally move out of the area.The cold front pushes out of the area by Sunday night. This allows for cold dry air to sweep across the entire mid-Atlantic region and bring dry weather back to the area. This will all be supported by a surface high pressure center and upper-level ridging moving across the area. This dry weather continues through midweek.Have a great weekend and keep the umbrella handy!Bigweather