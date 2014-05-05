Cooler and Breezy Today

It will turn out clear tonight with freezing temperatures despite there still being a bit of a breeze. There is a Freeze Warning for most of our area.
While (most of) you were sleeping, the @NWSRaleigh issued a Freeze Warning for Friday morning for most of our area. Freezing temps will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation & might damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. #ncwx #WYWS pic.twitter.com/EWDiZktdSU— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 1, 2021
Tomorrow will remain chilly despite bright sunshine as high pressure centered over Kentucky continues to send chilly air our way on a north to northwest flow. That high will continue to slowly move eastward tomorrow night, and with clear skies and calm conditions, we will have temperatures back down into the upper 20s with a higher risk for a frost and freeze.
The weekend looks fantastic as high pressure remains over the southeast while a ridge builds aloft. This will bring in lots of sunshine both days and a warming trend. The one thing we have to watch for is another upper trough cutting across the Northeast for the second half of the weekend. That could limit warming, but it shouldn't affect us otherwise.
There will be little change from Monday through next Wednesday as the high stays over the southeast giving us dry, warmer weather.
Have a great Thursday and welcome to April!
Big Weather