Cooler and Breezy Today

While (most of) you were sleeping, the @NWSRaleigh issued a Freeze Warning for Friday morning for most of our area. Freezing temps will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation & might damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. #ncwx #WYWS pic.twitter.com/EWDiZktdSU — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 1, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cold front that caused some stronger storms around the area yesterday afternoon and evening is to our east now, and cooler air is working its way into the region. Skies are currently clearing from west to east across North Carolina. While there will still be clouds around the Triangle as the sun comes up, and eastern parts of the area are likely to be cloudy. Sunshine will return for a good part of the morning as the drier air works its way in. However, the upper-level trough supporting this front will move through the area today. This has very cold air aloft with it, so our sunshine is likely to be of the "self-destruct" variety. With more clouds developing this afternoon and colder air continuing to filter into the region, temperatures are likely to get no higher than the low to mid-50s, and it will feel colder with brisk northwest winds. Temperatures will be 15 degrees below normal, and they will feel like they are in the 40s due to the wind.It will turn out clear tonight with freezing temperatures despite there still being a bit of a breeze. There is a Freeze Warning for most of our area.Tomorrow will remain chilly despite bright sunshine as high pressure centered over Kentucky continues to send chilly air our way on a north to northwest flow. That high will continue to slowly move eastward tomorrow night, and with clear skies and calm conditions, we will have temperatures back down into the upper 20s with a higher risk for a frost and freeze.The weekend looks fantastic as high pressure remains over the southeast while a ridge builds aloft. This will bring in lots of sunshine both days and a warming trend. The one thing we have to watch for is another upper trough cutting across the Northeast for the second half of the weekend. That could limit warming, but it shouldn't affect us otherwise.There will be little change from Monday through next Wednesday as the high stays over the southeast giving us dry, warmer weather.Have a great Thursday and welcome to April!Big Weather