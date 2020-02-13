Weather

Cooler Tomorrow, Cool Rain Wednesday

The powerful cold front and its associated squall line blew off the coast at lunch time. Plenty of wind damage reports but, so far, they have all been to our east from along I-95 to the coast including at least four reported tornadoes from Jacksonville south to Wilmington.
Drier air sweeping into the region leading to partly cloudy and cooler evening. The cold front will press south into northern Florida tonight before stalling.

Tomorrow will be dry, cooler day with some sunshine. Meanwhile, a short wave will generate clouds and even a few showers from eastern Kentucky into western Virginia. That feature will eventually push some rain and drizzle during our area late tomorrow evening into early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day, just lingering clouds and chilly conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal.
Temperatures begin to rebound for Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves over the mid-Atlantic with sunshine.
Next opportunity for some rain will come with another cold front Friday night or Saturday. We're leaning toward Saturday and depending on the timing, there could be strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms with that front.
Be Well & Stay Safe

Robert Johnson


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Durham reports outbreaks at 3 long-term care homes
3 things to know about reopening America
EF1 tornado confirmed in Alamance County
More than 200K without power in Carolinas after tornadoes, storms
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
293 workers at meat packing plant test positive for COVID-19
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Show More
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered
Carnival Cruise Line cancels all sailings through June 26
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 20 people
Amazon puts new grocery delivery customers on wait list
More TOP STORIES News