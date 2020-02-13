Cooler Tomorrow, Cool Rain Wednesday

The powerful cold front and its associated squall line blew off the coast at lunch time. Plenty of wind damage reports but, so far, they have all been to our east from along I-95 to the coast including at least four reported tornadoes from Jacksonville south to Wilmington.Drier air sweeping into the region leading to partly cloudy and cooler evening. The cold front will press south into northern Florida tonight before stalling.Tomorrow will be dry, cooler day with some sunshine. Meanwhile, a short wave will generate clouds and even a few showers from eastern Kentucky into western Virginia. That feature will eventually push some rain and drizzle during our area late tomorrow evening into early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day, just lingering clouds and chilly conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal.Temperatures begin to rebound for Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves over the mid-Atlantic with sunshine.Next opportunity for some rain will come with another cold front Friday night or Saturday. We're leaning toward Saturday and depending on the timing, there could be strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms with that front.Be Well & Stay SafeRobert Johnson