The Heat Wave Continues

We're expecting another hot day across the Triangle once again today. Be mindful of that if you're walking the dog. Do it early or late in the day!



The large ridge responsible for an extended period of hot weather over the southeastern United States will continue to sit in place today resulting in afternoon high temperatures to top out in the mid-90s.

Much of the same is expected for tomorrow as well, as the general upper-level pattern remains the same over the area.

A shift in the upper-level air pattern will finally bring some chances for rain across the region beginning on Thursday night.

A storm system tracking through New England will have an associated cool front extending south into the Carolinas. A slight chance for showers and a thunderstorm or two across the Piedmont is possible into Friday.

In the wake of the front, temperatures will dip down into the 80s for Saturday, and through the weekend.

Additional chances for showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend as a more active weather pattern looks likely across the region.

Have a great Thursday!

