Cooler & Breezy Tomorrow

Tonight will be cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s for overnight lows. There may be a brief shower but most of central North Carolina will remain dry.After having temperatures in the 80s for both Thursday and Friday and into the 70s today, tomorrow will feel much cooler. Highs will only reach into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a breezy northeasterly wind.Some showers arrive late Sunday and continue into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, we'll receive some peaks of sunshine with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.High temperatures will continue to climb to normal then above normal values for the remainder of the week. In addition, be mindful of the possibility of a few showers Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.Have a good, safe evening!Robert Johnson