Cooler & Cool Today

A mainly cloudy and much cooler day will be in store for Central North Carolina today with a cold air damming situation with a large 1040+ mb high pressure centered to our north giving us low-level northeast surface flow. A little light rain or drizzle lingering, mainly to our east or southeast, is possible today, but around the Triangle the drier air at the low levels should win out for much of today as dew points drop into the 30s this afternoon. We will be in between a coastal front/inverted trough offshore of the Carolinas coast and another wave of low pressure taking shape today moving into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

We will see the disturbance to the west move across and bring widespread rainfall across the Triangle and much of Central North Carolina. This rainfall will persist into tomorrow morning and become more spotty showers as the low pressure center develops off the Outer Banks and quickly accelerates northeastward.

Dry weather Tuesday morning before another area of low pressure moves across the Ohio River Valley. The rain will move over the Appalachian Mountains by Tuesday afternoon and continue through the overnight period. As the low puts us in the warm sector, there will be the chance for some thunder overnight Tuesday night.

A shower or two lingers Wednesday morning before dry weather returns to the Triangle. Then high pressure establishes itself and pushes any storm track far enough north that the Triangle and much of Central North Carolina remains dry through the rest of the week and into next weekend.

The next chance for any rain will be the start of next week as another weak boundary moves through.

Steve Stewart

