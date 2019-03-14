Showers And A Storm Tomorrow

A southerly flow of warm air and sunshine drove temperatures into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. This southerly flow will help bring a very mild night tonight with many places no lower than about 60. The normal low is 39!We continue to track a very strong surface storm over the central U.S.This storm will be over northern Wisconsin by this evening. As the surface storm tracks into the Great Lakes, the cold front will sweep eastward and reach the spine of the Appalachians by tomorrow morning.This front will track eastward and bring central North Carolina some hit-and-miss showers and even a gusty thunderstorm in a few spots mostly Friday afternoon into early Friday evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s to near 80.The cold front will move off to the east and away from the region tomorrow night. Drier and cooler air will move in and continue to dominate the local weather during the upcoming weekend. Highs will drop back into the 50s and lows in the 30s for much of next week.High pressure moving into the northern and central Plains states will expand eastward and support a dry, northerly wind flow into central North Carolina during Saturday and Sunday. This will lead to cooler-than-normal daytime high temperatures and nighttime low temperatures both days of the upcoming weekend and probably through the first half of next week.The next important cold front is due to bring more clouds and some chance for showers about Thursday of next week.Enjoy the mild evening!Chris