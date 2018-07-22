A prolonged, unsettled weather pattern will remain in place across the Triangle over the next several days thanks to a broad upper-level area of low pressure stalled out over the eastern third of the nation.The showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight with plenty of clouds around, temperatures will only drop into the lower 70s.The wet and unsettled setup will be in place Monday with plenty of clouds and a spotty shower or thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday look to have more widespread precipitation, with much of the area seeing a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.With very moist air in place and general low pressure in the vicinity, the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be around through the end of the week and into the weekend.Although it will remain humid through the week, this more active weather pattern will result in below-average temperatures.Have a good evening!Brittany Bell