Humid & unsettled weather will continue across Central North Carolina for the foreseeable future as we are locked into a moist southerly flow around the Bermuda high.There will be subtle variations in the weather from day to day as a weak front in our vicinity lingers for the next couple of days and then dissipates. It will be followed by another weak front moving into our region later in the week.As a result, the coverage of daily afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will vary somewhat from day to day.Nevertheless, there will a rain chance everyday across all of Central North Carolina, although there will lots of dry time this week, as well.Temperatures will generally range from nighttime lows around 70 degrees to afternoon highs ranging throughout the 80s. Some of the next few days will remain below average temperature wise due to the amount of cloudiness and pockets of rainfall. Any rain from thunderstorms the next several days has the chance to be locally heavy and could prompt flash flooding concerns through mid-week.Have a great week!Bigweather