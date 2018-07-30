WEATHER

More Rainy Weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Humid & unsettled weather will continue across Central North Carolina for the foreseeable future as we are locked into a moist southerly flow around the Bermuda high.

There will be subtle variations in the weather from day to day as a weak front in our vicinity lingers for the next couple of days and then dissipates. It will be followed by another weak front moving into our region later in the week.

As a result, the coverage of daily afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will vary somewhat from day to day.

Nevertheless, there will a rain chance everyday across all of Central North Carolina, although there will lots of dry time this week, as well.

Temperatures will generally range from nighttime lows around 70 degrees to afternoon highs ranging throughout the 80s. Some of the next few days will remain below average temperature wise due to the amount of cloudiness and pockets of rainfall. Any rain from thunderstorms the next several days has the chance to be locally heavy and could prompt flash flooding concerns through mid-week.

Have a great week!

Bigweather
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
Rocky Mount police investigate 2 homicides Saturday night
Man fatally shot in Fayetteville motel
Fayetteville police ID man killed in late night motorcycle crash
Fayetteville police seeking suspects in late night armed robbery
12-year-old Girl Scout calls out sexism in viral letter to the editor
Search of pig farm turns up no sign of missing Iowa student
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
Show More
Christ the King Lutheran Church of Cary sets out to feed those in need
'Stranger Things' casting extras in Atlanta
Man in critical condition after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police arrested for kicking pregnant woman in stomach
More News