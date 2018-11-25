WEATHER

Showers Monday Morning

A cold front approaching from the west will bring an increase in cloudiness tonight, followed by a couple of passing rain showers late tonight and tomorrow morning. After the frontal passage, some sunshine will return tomorrow afternoon as temperatures top 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

High pressure will provide sunny weather to our region on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be chillier. Daily high temperatures during that period will be between 45 and 55 degrees with nighttime lows mostly below freezing.

A frontal system will bring cloudiness at times Friday into Saturday, but no major precipitation seems likely at this time.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

