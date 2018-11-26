A cold front, moving from west to east across Central North Carolina today, will bring a shower or two to many spots during the morning or midday hours. The clouds will clear away later in the day.A gusty breeze will spring up today and it will be mild with high temperatures close to 60 around the local region.High pressure will follow the front, bringing generally clear skies and lower temperatures from tonight right through Thursday.Daytime high temperatures tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday will be generally in the 40s and lower 50s and nighttime lows will be mostly below freezing.A frontal system will bring cloudiness at times Friday into Saturday, but no major precipitation seems likely during those two days. Eventually, a stronger frontal system may bring us our next significant rainfall Saturday night or Sunday.Have a great week!Bigweather