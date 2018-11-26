WEATHER

Rain Moves Out

EMBED </>More Videos

A cold front, moving from west to east across Central North Carolina today, will bring a shower or two to many spots during the morning or midday hours. The clouds will clear away later in the day.

A gusty breeze will spring up today and it will be mild with high temperatures close to 60 around the local region.

High pressure will follow the front, bringing generally clear skies and lower temperatures from tonight right through Thursday.

Daytime high temperatures tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday will be generally in the 40s and lower 50s and nighttime lows will be mostly below freezing.

A frontal system will bring cloudiness at times Friday into Saturday, but no major precipitation seems likely during those two days. Eventually, a stronger frontal system may bring us our next significant rainfall Saturday night or Sunday.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
2 tornadoes touch down in eastern NC
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Wet weather may cause issues on Triangle roads
Fun facts about the North Pole
More Weather
Top Stories
UNC fires head football coach Larry Fedora
State trooper delivers baby off Wake County highway
Police looking for man who robbed Wake Forest Supercuts at knifepoint
Migrants march toward US border in show of force
Woman saves choking baby at NC Golden Corral
Congressman calls out ICE for controversial arrest of Durham father
Bodies pulled from Kerr Lake believed to be missing couple
'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner
Show More
Most destructive fire in California history now 100% contained
2 tornadoes touch down in eastern NC
Thief drives into Verizon store, steals merchandise
Court documents reveal troubled marriage before Watts family murders
Community holds vigil for Durham man detained by ICE
More News