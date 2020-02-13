Not as Warm Monday

Gusty southwesterly breezes in advance of the approaching cold front
and some sunshine have allowed for another very warm day today with
temperatures this afternoon soaring well into the 80s, a good 20
degrees above average for late March!
After a warm evening, the cold front will move through the Triangle
later tonight, but with little fanfare. While there may be a shower or
thunderstorm in the mountains later today with the cold front moving
through, most locations will remain dry with the passage of the front.
Behind the front, winds will shift around to the west overnight,
filtering in cooler air and lower dewpoints.
Westerly breezes will be gusty at times tomorrow and it will not be
quite as warm as today. However, temperatures will still run nearly 10
degrees above average. All in all, a nice day with sunshine and some
clouds.
High pressure will promote a dry and comfortably cool night tomorrow
night, although high and mid-level clouds will be on the increase late
in advance of a developing surface low over the southern Mississippi
Valley.
This surface low will zip from west to east across the Gulf Coast
states Tuesday as the associated shortwave trough slides across the
Tennessee Valley and into the central and southern Appalachians by the
end of the day. What this all boils down to is a return to wet weather
across the Triangle later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. The
heaviest rain from this storm system will occur west of the
Appalachians as well as eastern North Carolina, east of the I-95
corridor. However, most of the Triangle will still receive a decent
soaking of rain from this storm with rainfall totals in the 0.50- to
1.00-inch range.
Wednesday may start off damp with lingering low clouds and drizzle,
but the trend will be to dry things out as high pressure builds in
from the northwest.
High pressure is then expected to maintain a dry and tranquil weather
pattern for the remainder of the week with pleasant, more seasonable
temperatures.
Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell
