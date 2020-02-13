Not as Warm Monday

Gusty southwesterly breezes in advance of the approaching cold frontand some sunshine have allowed for another very warm day today withtemperatures this afternoon soaring well into the 80s, a good 20degrees above average for late March!After a warm evening, the cold front will move through the Trianglelater tonight, but with little fanfare. While there may be a shower orthunderstorm in the mountains later today with the cold front movingthrough, most locations will remain dry with the passage of the front.Behind the front, winds will shift around to the west overnight,filtering in cooler air and lower dewpoints.Westerly breezes will be gusty at times tomorrow and it will not bequite as warm as today. However, temperatures will still run nearly 10degrees above average. All in all, a nice day with sunshine and someclouds.High pressure will promote a dry and comfortably cool night tomorrownight, although high and mid-level clouds will be on the increase latein advance of a developing surface low over the southern MississippiValley.This surface low will zip from west to east across the Gulf Coaststates Tuesday as the associated shortwave trough slides across theTennessee Valley and into the central and southern Appalachians by theend of the day. What this all boils down to is a return to wet weatheracross the Triangle later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Theheaviest rain from this storm system will occur west of theAppalachians as well as eastern North Carolina, east of the I-95corridor. However, most of the Triangle will still receive a decentsoaking of rain from this storm with rainfall totals in the 0.50- to1.00-inch range.Wednesday may start off damp with lingering low clouds and drizzle,but the trend will be to dry things out as high pressure builds infrom the northwest.High pressure is then expected to maintain a dry and tranquil weatherpattern for the remainder of the week with pleasant, more seasonabletemperatures.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell