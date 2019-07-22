Weather

Cooler temperatures are coming

Heat and humidity continue to plague the area with high temperatures in the mid-90s and the heat index right around 100.

With such high heat and humidity, outdoor activities can pose a serious threat to health and safety. Anyone spending significant time outdoors should remain hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade when possible.

Monday will be the last day for a little while with such extreme heat as a cold front sweeps into the region from the northwest overnight. As it approaches, much of North Carolina will have showers and thunderstorms throughout the night and into Tuesday.

Thunderstorms can be heavy at times, potentially bringing flash flooding, especially in low-lying, poorly drained areas.

This front will bring notably cooler air to the region.

By Wednesday, temperatures will start out in the mid to low 80s. As a result of high pressure building back in over the eastern third of the United States, skies will be sunny through the rest of the week into the weekend.

This, coupled with a southerly breeze, will push high temperatures up daily until they reach a seasonably average high of around 90 by the start of next week.

Have a great week!

Big Weather




