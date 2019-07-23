Rain & T-Storms Today

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be seen across the region today as a strong cold front slinks its way across North Carolina.With lots of humidity for the storms to feast on from the previous few days, the rainfall has the potential to be very heavy, producing flooding rain and damaging winds. We are in a category 2 risk of severe weather this afternoon.The front moves off the coast late today into tomorrow, clearing skies as it moves farther away.In addition to rain today, the front will be bringing cooler temperatures to the region.Highs following the front's passage will be in the mid-80s.With high pressure building across the eastern United States throughout the rest of the week, more sunshine will be available and, as such, temperatures will slowly climb through to the start of next week.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather