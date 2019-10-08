Weather

Feeling Like Fall

Cloudy skies and northeast flow keep highs down to the upper 60s across most of the area today. We'll start to see a little more sunshine Wednesday warming highs to the low 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the state through the rest of the week. That will lead to more sunshine, and warmer highs reaching the upper 70s.

Another cold front will push through late Saturday into Sunday. Moisture will be limited so there's only a small chance for a light shower.

Heading into next week highs will reach the upper 70s.

Tropics
The NHC is monitoring two low pressure systems of the North Carolina, and South Carolina coast. The low farther south could become a tropical depression later today or tomorrow if it gets more organized. Regardless of what it becomes these systems will not have any impacts across central North Carolina.

It will continue to lead to dangerous surf and rip currents along the coast. Minor beach erosion is also possible depending of how close that area of low pressure gets to the coast.



Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell



