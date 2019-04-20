Severe Threat Diminishing

Tornado Watch has expired for the entire viewing area except for Northampton county. pic.twitter.com/l02dUuMheJ — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) April 19, 2019

The severe threat continues to diminish this evening. The tornado watch has been canceled for most of central North Carolina.In the wake of the severe weather that moved through central North Carolina Friday afternoon and evening, it will turn drier and cooler later tonight as a more stable air mass moves into the region behind a cold front. The sky will clear later tonight and it will be breezy and cooler with low temperatures dropping into the 50s across most of central North Carolina.Breezy, cool and less humid Saturday with clouds, some sunshine and a small chance for a shower. The chance for a spotty shower will linger Saturday night into Sunday with an area of low pressure passing by to the north.By Monday and Tuesday, it will turn warmer with a good deal of sunshine with a southwest flow out ahead of an approaching front. This front will bring the small chance of a shower later on Wednesday into Thursday. Depending on where the front stalls out, it may be cloudy and cooler on Thursday as well if the front can press to the south of the region.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bell