30-degree Cooler compared to the Weekend

After having temperatures in the 80s over the weekend, the remainder of the week may feel like a shock to the system. Temperatures aren't expected to even reach 60 degrees for the next two days.

Rain arrives tomorrow afternoon for all of central North Carolina and continues overnight. The heaviest showers will be south and east of the Triangle. We'll begin to dry out just before sunrise on Wednesday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday though there will be some clearing late at night. Mostly clear skies on Wednesday night will allow for radiational cooling and therefore will provide a cooler-than-average night.

High pressure builds back into the region on Thursday and provides loads of sunshine and brings the return of seasonable temperatures. The remainder of the week looks dry with temperatures near or slightly above 70.

Be well!
Robert Johnson


