Cooler Today, Rain Tonight

The cold front that was responsible for widespread showers and strong thunderstorms yesterday is expected to settle over northern portions of Florida this morning before stalling later today over central Florida.Behind this front, some drier and cooler air will prevail across the Triangle and throughout the Carolinas today. There will be some sun, and most temperatures will reach the mid- and upper 60s.Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance moving into eastern Kentucky and Virginia will be responsible for generating clouds and a few widely scattered showers. This feature will eventually produce some rain and drizzle in Central North Carolina later tonight into tomorrow morning.The rest of tomorrow will offer lingering clouds and very cool air for mid-April. Temperatures are expected to be 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit below the seasonal averages.Temperatures begin to rebound for Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves over the mid-Atlantic. Dry, stable air will lead to lots of sunshine.The next opportunity for some rain will come with another cold front Saturday of this coming weekend. Depending on when the front moves into the region, there may be a strong or severe thunderstorm associated with that front on Saturday.We dry out again as we head into Sunday.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather