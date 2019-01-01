HAPPY NEW YEAR!Unseasonably warm air and only a stray shower in places has lead to a nice start to 2019. A cold front has moved into central North Carolina and the boundary is expected to slowly work east and south tonight.As the front moves south then stalls a large area of high pressure will move from the northern Plains States to the Great Lakes and northeast U.S. This will cause low-level winds to turn more out of the northeast tonight. Then those low-level winds will turn more out of the east tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the 40s with highs tomorrow mostly in the 50s, cooler than today but still above average.Dry weather is expected tonight and during the daylight hours of tomorrow with lots of clouds, but it should stay dry. Light rain will spread into the region later tomorrow night into early Thursday. The rain will end by midday Thursday, but it will remain cloudy with highs in the 50s.The break in the rain will be short lived, as another story system takes aim on the region on Friday. Rain will return during the morning hours and last through much of the day. Highs again will be in the 50s.The good news is that the rain will move out just in time for the weekend. Sunshine will return and temperatures will remain unseasonably mild, with highs in the low 60s for Saturday & Sunday.Have a great evening,Chris