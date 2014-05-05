Cooler with Increasing Clouds Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a warm day with temperatures in the 60s, we'll have a mild and partly cloudy night with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.Tomorrow will be cooler, but close to average, under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain will develop on Thursday and persist into early Friday. Friday will be a cold day with highs struggling to hit 40 degrees. The cooler air sticks around for Saturday with a chilly rain around for Saturday night into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny skies. President's Day (Monday) will feature a mix of sun and clouds but cooler than average air persists. Then our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson