Cooler with More Clouds

The @NWSWakefieldVA issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday into Friday afternoon. 1-3" of snow & ⅒" ice accumulations possible. #vawx pic.twitter.com/sPhoRQdfiP — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) February 10, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The clouds are returning as the next piece of upper-level energy coming in from the west is pulling yesterday's front northward again. The front will hold just to our south today and tonight, and a weak low pressure area that spins up just east of Georgia/South Carolina overnight will head northeastward along it just off the coast. As that moves by, we could pick up a little bit of rain or drizzle, as easterly flow moistens up the low levels across the area. The bulk of the rain will remain to our south and east, though.Once that wave moves by, the boundary will stall out across South Carolina for the rest of tomorrow through Friday morning, while another wave of low pressure runs east along it. As a result, our rain chances will go up. While there could be a bit of rain or drizzle tomorrow morning, a steadier rain is more likely to develop in the afternoon. This will be followed by a good soaking at night and into Friday morning. Chilly air will also continue to seep into the region from the north tomorrow, with temperatures likely to stay in the 40s all day. Just how chilly we stay will depend on how much of the day it rains; if the rain is mostly in the afternoon then we have a chance to get into the upper 40s, but if it rains earlier, then we could be stuck in the low to mid-40s all day.As the low passes offshore, even colder air will be draining south behind it and may press far enough south for some icing in at least northern parts of the viewing area later tomorrow night into Friday morning. While the models are currently keeping areas from Raleigh on south and east above the freezing mark, this low-level cold air can be tough to catch, so this is something we'll need to keep a close eye on in the next couple of days. There is a Winter Storm Watch for our northern viewers.Temperatures Friday will have a tough time climbing out of the 30s with the cold northeast flow persisting. Lingering low-level moisture can also keep some very light rain and drizzle around through the day.From Friday night through the weekend, most of the long-range guidance allows very cold air to sink down toward us behind that departing feature while pieces of energy continue to stream eastward along the stalled out boundary lingering over the Southeast. This will create a duel between the deep Arctic air settled in over the Northeast, and the warm, moist air that will hold on to our south.Another piece of energy aloft is likely to cause a little more cold rain and drizzle Friday night and Saturday with temperatures only in the 30s, again raising the possibility of a bit of ice early Saturday.A bit of drier air follows for Sunday, but it will stay chilly with afternoon temperatures likely no better than the mid-40s. The European tries to bring in another round of rain Sunday. Another storm is likely to affect us early next week, with the chance for some light precipitation to break out Monday, but the best chance for rain - and perhaps again a threat for wintry precipitation, on Tuesday.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather