Great Weather This Weekend!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The front will shift to the south and east before daybreak today, ushering in a much cooler and more comfortable air mass. Though it will be close enough to keep some clouds around through the day, it will be a nice change from the heat and humidity. A trailing upper-level disturbance crossing the Appalachians will cause a shower or thunderstorm well to the south and southeast of the Triangle, mainly near the coast.The front will stall along the South Carolina coast Sunday into Monday as additional weak upper-level disturbances track across the Tennessee Valley to the North Carolina coast. This will cause occasional cloudiness across the Triangle, but it will be at least partly sunny both days, and certainly comfortable with highs in the low- to mid-80s. There will be more clouds and a possible shower or thunderstorm to the south and east, as well as at the coast since those areas will be closer to the front.On Tuesday, a strong upper trough will dig down through the Rockies; this will allow an upper-level ridge of high pressure to build along the East coast. An easterly flow from the Atlantic will increase the humidity again with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm closer to the Triangle, but it is likely still south and east.Wednesday, a disturbance moving onshore in the easterly flow will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could contain some particularly heavy downpours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then persist in the area through the end of next week.Have a good day!Steve Stewart