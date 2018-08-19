A stalled frontal boundary will remain just north of the area, resulting in numerous showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow.Otherwise, it will be fairly cloudy, warm and humid.By Tuesday, this frontal boundary will move back to the north as another disturbance approaches from the west. Tuesday will be a warmer day with more in the way of sunshine, but there can still be a spotty shower in the afternoon into the early evening.The next frontal system will approach the region on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with widespread showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Drier and more comfortable conditions are expected to follow this front for Thursday and Friday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell