An unsettled weather pattern will continue to affect Central North Carolina today through tomorrow.With one stalled frontal boundary nearby today and tonight, and the arrival of a stronger cold frontal system tomorrow night means that we will continue to have periods of cloudiness, high humidity, occasional showers and thunderstorms from now through tomorrow night. Daytime highs will be in the 80s with nighttime lows in the 70s.In the wake of the second front, drier air will move into our region late Wednesday. There may still be a shower or thunderstorm around on Wednesday, but most of the activity will be south and east of the Triangle.A noticeably less humid air mass will reach us Wednesday night and linger through at least Friday.The result will be sunny days with pleasant daytime temperatures and cooler nights. It will be the first hint of the change toward fall weather.It will be a temporary change as humidity returns to Central North Carolina this weekend, and with it a chance of a thunderstorm by Sunday.Have a great Monday and stay dry!Bigweather