Feeling Like Fall!

The cooler weather sticks around for Thursday. Lows tonight through early Thursday morning will drop to the 50s! Highs will reach the mid 70s.High pressure stays in control Friday, but afternoon highs will start to approach 80 degrees.The high continues to strengthen throughout the weekend and that will bring the return of highs in the mid to upper 80s. These above average highs will stick around through the start of next week.Monday, the first of Fall, will feel more like summer. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90sImelda continues to bring flooding rains to southeast Texas. Some spots could pick up close to 10 inches of rain.Tropical storm Jerry formed Wednesday morning. It continues to strengthen as it moves west. Right now it's expected to curve north as it approaches the Bahamas. It's too early to say if it will be an issue for North Carolina, but we'll keep you updated.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell