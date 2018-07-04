WEATHER

Could we see tropical storms in the near future?

EMBED </>More Videos

The tropics are heating up. (WTVD)

By
It's that time of year.

The tropics are heating up, and we are beginning to see some disturbances we will have to keep watch over.



The first one is just south of Bermuda.

According to the NHC it has a 60 percent chance of forming a tropical cyclone in the next five days.

Right now, it is a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

I do see an environment that will could help it grow into a tropical depression by the end of the week. The same cold front that will improve our weather Saturday into Sunday is then forecast to run into this system.

It should tear it apart before it becomes too big. That is a good news for everybody.

The second system is still way out- several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.



At this point, it may develop a bit over the next couple of days but the upper-level winds should help knock it down a bit as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

There's a long way to go on this storm, and it's nothing to freak out about, yet. We'll keep watching it though.

The biggest problem throughout the weekend is that the first system could really kick up the waves along the Outer Banks, but otherwise, I wouldn't cancel any beach trips...
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical stormsummerweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Few Showers Wednesday
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News