Crank Up the A/C

An upper-level trough is digging into the eastern third of the country this morning, and it brings some instability today. The combination of the strong early May sun and colder- than-normal air aloft will cause clouds to start blossoming by early this afternoon. This will be enough to bring the region a couple of scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two. It will also be cool for this time of year, and most temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s.Clearing skies move in tonight, and most temperatures will wind up in the 40s.We expect some dry and nice weather this weekend. Highs will be mostly in the mid-70s tomorrow, and Sunday will be even warmer. In fact, Sunday will be the warmest day of the entire forecast period, with temperatures in the mid-80s. You may have to turn on the air conditioning on Sunday.Monday will be almost as warm as Sunday, but we do expect clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms that will erupt in the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and drift southeastward and into the Carolinas early next week. Highs will be in the lower 80s, then it will turn cooler by the middle of next week. There will also be some unsettled weather moving into the region.Right now, the European model is suggesting that a wave of low pressure will form over the Mississippi Valley on Monday night, and it is being forecast to drift to the east-southeast on Monday night and early Tuesday. If the precipitation associated with this feature can manage to hold together long enough, there could be a shower or even a brief thunderstorm on Tuesday.Showers and a thunderstorm are even more likely on Wednesday. Highs will mostly be in the mid and upper 60s. Then, it begins to dry out on Thursday with some sunshine returning.Have a great weekend!Bigweather