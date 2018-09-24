A frontal boundary remains stalled across Central North Carolinatoday, causing plenty of cloudiness from the Triangle on northward,with some breaks in the clouds farther south.There may be an afternoon shower in spots due to the front.Afternoon high temperatures will range from the 70s northof the Triangle to the 80s down south.The front will linger tonight and so will its clouds. Then the frontwill shift a little northward tomorrow, which can allow breaks in theclouds, higher humidity and afternoon temperatures warming into the80s throughout Central North Carolina.On Wednesday, a new cool front will approach our region from the west,which will bump up the chance for thunderstorms in the area. Thisboundary will stall across the region Thursday into Friday, causingmore showers and thunderstorms from time to time.A drying trend with comfortable temperatures will follow for theweekend.Have a great Monday!Bigweather