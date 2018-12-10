WEATHER

Crews work to restore power in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11's Ed Crump shows the conditions in Wake County after the snow.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. --
ABC11's Ed Crump shows the conditions in Wake County after the snow.
Related Topics:
weathersnowsafetyWake County
WEATHER
'Major concern about every road tonight:' Black ice the next threat
Warming Week Ahead
LIST: Wake, Durham among schools closed Tuesday
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
12'' of snow blankets parts of Raleigh-Durham
More Weather
Top Stories
'Major concern about every road tonight:' Black ice the next threat
DA: McLellan became suspect in Hania's murder shortly after SUV was found
LIST: Wake, Durham among schools closed Tuesday
Hope Mills soccer coach accused of inappropriately touching student arrested
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
Snow delays: The latest on trash pickup and other municipal services
Raleigh's Own Scrooge: A Hidden History of Christmas Past
Secondary roads remain slick in Orange County
Show More
Road conditions in Durham County see improvements
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to California airwaves
WCPSS defends countywide system ahead of snow day, cites diversity
Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Man charged after traffic stop leads to homicide arrest
More News