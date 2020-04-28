eye on the gulf

TROPICAL UPDATE: Cristobal now a tropical depression after making landfall in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas -- Cristobal officially made landfall Sunday evening in Southeast Louisiana just after 5:00 p.m. Some of the greatest impacts from the storm have actually been felt in Florida, as the large but asymmetric storm has had the worst of its storms well east of the center of circulation. The impact in Texas will remain minimal, with the primary change being a westerly wind-shift that will lead to a 100 degree or greater Heat Index on Monday and Tuesday.

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had formed in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America.

The two storms have combined to soak the region with as much as 35 inches of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the flooding and landslides they unleashed.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

