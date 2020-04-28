TROPICAL UPDATE: Cristobal now a tropical depression after making landfall in Louisiana

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had formed in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America.
The two storms have combined to soak the region with as much as 35 inches of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the flooding and landslides they unleashed.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
