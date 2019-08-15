Weather

Typical August Weather

It's been a dry but muggy afternoon across the region, but there's still the chance of at least a few storms through the evening. Lows tonight will be in the low and mid 70s.

Fairly typical August weather is on tap tomorrow into the weekend. Each day will be partly sunny, rather hot and humid, with a few afternoon storms scattered about. It appears the best chance for an afternoon storms will be south and east of Raleigh, closer to a stationary front near the coast. Still, there will be plenty of dry hours across the region for any outdoor plans that you have.

Have a great evening,
Chris





Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Fort Bragg family sickened by carbon monoxide; Bragg corrects cause
Dozens searching for missing Orange County woman with dementia
UNC professor among 14 men arrested in prostitution sting
Durham Rescue Mission gives away 3,600 backpacks, school supplies
Get great deals by buying from university surplus stores in the Triangle
Show More
Helmet camera videos show firefighter response to Durham explosion
Transgender inmate moved to NC women's facility, DPS says
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
Couple gets engaged at PNC Arena during Jonas Brothers concert
More TOP STORIES News