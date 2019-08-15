It's been a dry but muggy afternoon across the region, but there's still the chance of at least a few storms through the evening. Lows tonight will be in the low and mid 70s.Fairly typical August weather is on tap tomorrow into the weekend. Each day will be partly sunny, rather hot and humid, with a few afternoon storms scattered about. It appears the best chance for an afternoon storms will be south and east of Raleigh, closer to a stationary front near the coast. Still, there will be plenty of dry hours across the region for any outdoor plans that you have.Have a great evening,Chris