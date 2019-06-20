Weather

Severe weather: Storms, damaging winds, to push into Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday afternoon

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as central North Carolina is at risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Residents in the ABC11 viewing area are at an enhanced risk or level three of five.



Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said our biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail.

The day will start out sunny; however, a cold front will push in around 3 p.m.

Thunderstorms with high wind gusts are possible late in the afternoon until the evening.

Big Weather said the tornado risk will be very low, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe weather safety: Tornado do's and dont's

Friday, the first day of summer, will bring temperatures in the 80s.

