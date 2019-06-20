Severe weather: Storms, damaging winds, to push into Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday afternoon

Residents in the ABC11 viewing area are at an enhanced risk or level three of five.
There are more than 86 million Americans under the threat of severe weather today, and the bullseye is right over our viewing area. Biggest threats=damaging winds & hail. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/W602YI81DR— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 20, 2019
Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said our biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail.
The day will start out sunny; however, a cold front will push in around 3 p.m.
Thunderstorms with high wind gusts are possible late in the afternoon until the evening.
Big Weather said the tornado risk will be very low, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Severe weather safety: Tornado do's and dont's
Friday, the first day of summer, will bring temperatures in the 80s.
