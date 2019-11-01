Damaging winds, possible tornadoes dampen Halloween festivities

Tornado warnings and other severe weather alerts were issued across much of central North Carolina and southern Virginia for several hours Thursday evening.
The weather took a toll on festivities across the area, including on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill:
Just minutes ago @ChapelHillPD police shut down Franklin street to cars. #Halloween partiers will only have until 1030 to enjoy this. #ABC11 @chapelhillgov pic.twitter.com/qz33Ml7kNH— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 1, 2019
Here comes the rain down on franklin street. People taking shelter under variety of places including @Walgreens canopy. Franklin street has not been closed just yet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/77EELYXIdj— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 1, 2019
Yes there’s rain. But yes there’s fun in franklin street on #halloween2019 in @chapelhillgov #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vyKpvNiyPI— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 1, 2019
Severe weather caused power outages across the state.
Earlier, 40,000 were without power in Fayetteviille.
Power has been fully restored to the city. Thank you for your patience during this time. If you are still experiencing power outage, please contact @FAYPWC pic.twitter.com/bO0hxS1elX— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) October 31, 2019
As of 9:17 p.m., about 1,000 customers in Orange County were without power, about 100 in Durham and nearly 70 in the Raleigh area.
The sun was out and shining bright earlier. And although that sounds good, the warm air provides fuel for storms.
You really don't want see too much sun on a day like this. More sun=fuel for storms this evening. pic.twitter.com/vqI4vWAVzI— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 31, 2019
The biggest threat from Thursday's storms was damaging wind, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Rain is not typical on Halloween. In fact, it has only rained once in the last nine years during trick-or-treat time.
On average it rains one out of every four Halloweens in Central North Carolina.
Still, many had fun throughout the Triangle.
Had to check out Halloween at Oakwood in #Raleigh. Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/xgQE6pzlkC— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 1, 2019