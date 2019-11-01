Weather

Damaging winds, possible tornadoes dampen Halloween festivities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a wet, windy and potentially dangerous Halloween as severe weather moved through the state.

Tornado warnings and other severe weather alerts were issued across much of central North Carolina and southern Virginia for several hours Thursday evening.

The weather took a toll on festivities across the area, including on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill:







Severe weather caused power outages across the state.

Earlier, 40,000 were without power in Fayetteviille.



As of 9:17 p.m., about 1,000 customers in Orange County were without power, about 100 in Durham and nearly 70 in the Raleigh area.

The sun was out and shining bright earlier. And although that sounds good, the warm air provides fuel for storms.



The biggest threat from Thursday's storms was damaging wind, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Rain is not typical on Halloween. In fact, it has only rained once in the last nine years during trick-or-treat time.

On average it rains one out of every four Halloweens in Central North Carolina.

Still, many had fun throughout the Triangle.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighwake countyorange countydurham countyhalloweenweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham chief, youth groups work to curtail, prevent gang-related violence
GOP pitches new teacher raises but governor doesn't play along
WEEKEND EVENTS: Giant moon display in Durham & food truck rodeo
Fayetteville family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
16-year-old student arrested in gas station shooting near Enloe HS
Family makes Halloween costumes for NICU babies at WakeMed
Police say missing college student was harmed
Show More
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
Police searching for truck in Durham homicide investigation
Cape Fear Valley construction will affect parking, traffic flow
Dancing priest wows crowd during pep rally
New interim chancellor named at East Carolina
More TOP STORIES News