Damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten Halloween festivities

Tornado warnings put parts of the Triangle and surrounding areas on alert as severe weather moved through the area.
Mecklenburg County, Virginia remains under tornado warning until 9 p.m..
A tornado watch has been issued for much of North Carolina, including Wake County, Edgecombe County, Franklin County. Nash County, Vance, Warren and other counties.
The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.
The weather took a toll on festivities across the area, including on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill:
Here comes the rain down on franklin street. People taking shelter under variety of places including @Walgreens canopy. Franklin street has not been closed just yet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/77EELYXIdj— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 1, 2019
The highest chance for severe weather stretches from Wake County to the west and north.
The sun was out and shining bright earlier. And although that sounds good, the warm air provides fuel for storms.
You really don't want see too much sun on a day like this. More sun=fuel for storms this evening. pic.twitter.com/vqI4vWAVzI— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 31, 2019
Areas south and east of Wake County are under a slight chance for severe weather.
Over 70 million Americans under the threat for severe weather today. We see a category 3 of 5 (Ehnanced) Risk for severe storms this evening. Biggest threat=damaging winds. We may also see an isolated tornado spinup. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/n6nBRIdZSc— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 31, 2019
The biggest threat from Thursday's storms is damaging wind.
We could see gusts up to 50 mph.
Timing
Any shower that pops up will have the potential to have rotation, which could create an isolated tornado.
A Strong line a showers and storms move will move across the area later this evening. Likely between 7pm and midnight. The line is moving quickly so the rain in any one spot should only last 30-45 minutes. Best to get your Trick or Treating done early. pic.twitter.com/prxlry2XDW— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 31, 2019
The main line of storms moved through after 7 p.m. That main line of storms is what will bring the damaging straight-line winds.
Trick-or-treating
Rain is not typical on Halloween. In fact, it has only rained once in the last nine years during trick-or-treat time.
Biggest threat to worry about this evening will be straight-line winds. We also could see an isolated tornado spin up. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/aFjzCidVxd— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 31, 2019
On average it rains one out of every four Halloweens in Central North Carolina.
This is what the radar could look like later this evening...be safe tonight! pic.twitter.com/hHTS2lqUnU— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) October 31, 2019
With 2019 shaping up to be one of those wet Halloweens, there are some indoor alternatives for young trick-or-treaters: