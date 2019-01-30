Dangerously cold temperatures revisit the Triangle

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app
The brunt of the Arctic air remains to our north, so we only get a glancing, brief shot.
WATCH: Plumber has tips for protecting your home in freezing weather
Residents are encouraged to layer up when going outside to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia.
They're also encouraged to limit the time they spend outdoors.
RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.
"I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," Cooper said.
The Durham Rescue Mission is encouraging those outside to come stay with them, rather than outside.
"We always have one empty bed," said Rob Tart. "That's our policy, one empty bed."
Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.
On Thursday, it will be sunny and cold, with highs from 35-40 degrees, about 15 degrees or so below normal. Contrast that to Chicago, where the high was -14 -- 46 degrees below normal!
The good news? It will start warming Friday, with temperatures in the low 50s and 60 by Sunday. Much of next week will approach 70 degrees!