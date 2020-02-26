Weather

Dense Fog Advisory extended until 11 a.m. for much of North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Drivers will need to take it slow on their morning commute on Wednesday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire ABC11 viewing area until 11 a.m.



The advisory covers nearly all of central and eastern North Carolina and up into Virginia. Visibility is very low, around a quarter-mile and even at zero in spots.

A mild morning should feature temperatures in the 50s for most of us. Temperatures will climb throughout the day, possibly hitting the 70s as it will be humid. It'll be mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible, but most of us will stay dry.

The northern half of the viewing area is in a Category 1 risk for severe weather. Any storm that pops up in that area could bring gusty winds.

Some of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday.



A cold front will cause temps to fall into the 40s and upper 30s by late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
