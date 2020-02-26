Dense Fog Advisory out for much of North Carolina

The @NWSRaleigh issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am for our entire viewing area. Visibility down to Zero in spots. #whileyouweresleeping #NCWX pic.twitter.com/09C92s09PU — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 26, 2020

The northern part of the viewing area is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Drivers will need to take it slow on their morning commute on Wednesday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire ABC11 viewing area until 9 a.m.The advisory covers nearly all of central and eastern North Carolina and up into Virginia. Visibility is very low in spots.A mild morning should feature temperatures in the 50s for most of us. Temperatures will climb throughout the day, possibly hitting the 70s. It'll be mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible, but most of us will stay dry.The northern half of the viewing area is in a Category 1 risk for severe weather. Any storm that pops up in that area could bring gusty winds.A cold front will cause temps to fall into the 40s and upper 30s by late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.