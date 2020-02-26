Dense Fog Advisory out for much of North Carolina

The @NWSRaleigh issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am for our entire viewing area. Visibility down to Zero in spots. #whileyouweresleeping #NCWX pic.twitter.com/09C92s09PU— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 26, 2020
The advisory covers nearly all of central and eastern North Carolina and up into Virginia. Visibility is very low in spots.
A mild morning should feature temperatures in the 50s for most of us. Temperatures will climb throughout the day, possibly hitting the 70s. It'll be mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible, but most of us will stay dry.
The northern half of the viewing area is in a Category 1 risk for severe weather. Any storm that pops up in that area could bring gusty winds.
A cold front will cause temps to fall into the 40s and upper 30s by late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.