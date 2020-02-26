Weather

Dense Fog Advisory out for much of North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Drivers will need to take it slow on their morning commute on Wednesday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire ABC11 viewing area until 9 a.m.



The advisory covers nearly all of central and eastern North Carolina and up into Virginia. Visibility is very low in spots.

A mild morning should feature temperatures in the 50s for most of us. Temperatures will climb throughout the day, possibly hitting the 70s. It'll be mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible, but most of us will stay dry.

The northern half of the viewing area is in a Category 1 risk for severe weather. Any storm that pops up in that area could bring gusty winds.

The northern part of the viewing area is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday.



A cold front will cause temps to fall into the 40s and upper 30s by late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
