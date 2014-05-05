Partly sunny and mild this week

The @NWSRaleigh issued a Dense Fog Advisory to cover most of our viewing area. It runs until 10am (Wednesday). #Fog pic.twitter.com/tENA3ea0UN — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) October 21, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Watch out for dense fog in spots again this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for several counties in our area until 10 a.m.We continue our warm trend over the next couple of days. Our average high is 72, the average low is 48. But over the next few days, highs will be around 80 with lows around 60.Central North Carolina will remain dry with a mixture of sun and clouds for the rest of the week. You could wake up to some fog again tomorrow and Friday.The next chance of seeing widespread showers will be on Sunday from a weak cold front before a strong cold from arrives late Tuesday/early Wednesday and brings some rain for the middle of next week.Have a great hump day!Big Weather