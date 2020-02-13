Along with the Dense Fog Advisory for the entire area, there is a Cat 1 (Marginal) of 5 risk for severe storms during our late day for the northern parts of the viewing area. Biggest threat = damaging wind. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/bUFMlWSAzH — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 26, 2020

Although much of Central North Carolina has not had any measurable rain during the past 24 hours, the highly active pattern we've had this month has still left the ground very moist. Because of all this moisture, patches of dense fog have formed, and these should linger for a while this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory through 9am.Most temperature readings will return to the mid- and upper 60s this afternoon.The surface weather map early today is showing a low pressure system located in the Ohio Valley. This has led to a swath of snow across the Great Lakes region. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a deep trough of low pressure will be swinging to the east during the next12-24 hours. This will aid in the development of a new, secondary low pressure system to form over the southern Appalachians this afternoon and early tonight.We believe the bulk of the precipitation associated with this new area of low pressure will be distributed well to the north and northeast of the Carolinas later today and tonight. Nonetheless, as a cold front swings through the region early tonight, some rain will fall. Some of those showers could turn severe in the northern part of our viewing area.This period of showers will be short-lived, ending prior to daybreak tomorrow as this low pressure system quickly moves up the East coast.Another surge of cold, dry air will flow into the Triangle later tonight and tomorrow. Most temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach the 50s, even though there will be abundant sunshine.A quick-moving storm system will move into the region from the west on Friday. This will bring snow showers to the Appalachians Friday, Friday night and early Saturday. It is possible that a few sprinkles or even flurries might make their way to the Triangle, but nothing important is expected east of the Appalachians.The storm system will move eastward on Saturday, returning dry air over Virginia and the Carolinas. This should lead to sunny and cool weather for the upcoming weekend.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather